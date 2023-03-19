The Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help after a vehicle was hit by gunfire while traveling north on Interstate 495 near Little River Turnpike at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.
The state police were notified at 5:10 p.m. Sunday about a vehicle that was struck by gunfire from a passing sedan on northbound I-495 near exit 52 or Little River Turnpike, according to Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
Fortunately, no one inside the vehicle was injured, Geller said in a Sunday night news release.
The northbound I-495 lanes were temporarily closed earlier this evening so troopers could search for shell casings and any additional evidence related to this incident, Geller said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email them questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Fairfax Field Office is investigating the incident, Geller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.