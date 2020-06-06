Virginia State Police arrested 20 adults and two juveniles Friday after a demonstration blocked traffic on Interstate 95 for about an hour and a half Friday night.
The 22 individuals face a total of 43 charges, including for unlawful assembly, obstructing free passage of others and obstruction of justice. Four juveniles who were among the protesters were released on a summons to a guardian, according to a statement from Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
According to statements shared via social media, some in the crowd were apparently confused by the state police action because they believed they were complying with directions from Prince William County police, which were on the scene.
An email to Prince William County police for more information was not immediately returned Saturday morning.
Prince William County police tweeted at 6:56 p.m. Friday that protesters were on the interstate. "Traffic is blocked for safety. Officers are on the scene," the tweet said.
State police were alerted to the demonstration of about 75 people at about 7 p.m. on Friday as the group walked north in the right shoulder and right travel lane of I-95 in Prince William County near Dumfries. The group gained access to the interstate via the ramp from Va. 234 or exit 152, Geller said in a statement.
The group marched north and first stopped all travel on I-95 before entering the Express Lanes. The protesters then blocked the Express Lanes and headed south when state police were able to approach them, Geller said in an emailed statement.
“State police gave multiple verbal commands to the protesters to move off to the left side of the interstate and out of traffic for their safety. It was announced several more times that the crowd was an unlawful assembly and risked being arrested, as pedestrians are prohibited on an interstate, and for impeding the flow of traffic of others,” the statement said.
“The crowd refused to comply with the multiple verbal commands,” the statement added.
As state troopers approached the group, several protesters ran across the travel lanes and into the woods. State police did not pursue those individuals. None of the protesters were struck by vehicles, Geller said.
All adults taken into custody were processed at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center and the Gar-field police station in Woodbridge, Geller said.
“Due to the heavy Friday evening traffic and rain, the safety of the pedestrians was of concern and the Express Lanes remained closed until all individuals were safely removed from the travel lanes … at approximately 8:30 p.m.,” Geller said.
