State police: 2 men dead after police pursuit ends in fiery crash on I-95 near Woodbridge

Two men died early Sunday after crashing their car along an Interstate 95 ramp near Woodbridge during a police pursuit. The driver refused to stop for a Virginia State Trooper who attempted to pull him over for speeding on Interstate 495, according to police.
State troopers clocked the vehicle, a Dodge Charger, traveling 72 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on I-495 near Eisenhower Avenue. The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren for the traffic stop. The driver of the Dodge refused to stop and, instead, sped away at a high rate of speed, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
The Dodge continued south onto I-95 and then took the Exit 160 (for Va. 123) “at an excessive speed.” The driver lost control on the ramp, ran off the right side of the road and struck the Jersey wall. The vehicle then rode up the cement wall and struck the bottom of the overpass for the I-95 Express Lanes. The impact of that caused the vehicle to catch fire, Geller said in a news release.
State troopers ran to the Dodge and pulled the driver and passenger from the vehicle just before it became engulfed in flames. Neither the adult male driver nor adult male passenger survived the crash; both succumbed to their injuries at the scene, the release said.
The men have not yet been identified pending police notification of their next of kin. A white, powdery substance in a bag was located with the men, the release said.
The pursuit and crash remain under investigation, the release said.
