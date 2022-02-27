 Skip to main content
State police: 2 die after crash with Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office cruiser

Fauquier County deputy was injured in the crash

Two Bealeton residents have died as a result of a Friday morning crash on U.S. 17 in Fauquier County involving a Fauquier County Sheriff's Office cruiser. The deputy suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Two Bealeton residents have died as a result of a Friday morning crash in the Goldvein area of Fauquier County involving a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy who also suffered serious injuries in the incident, according to Virginia State Police. 

Both Brian P. Dangerfield, 65, and Mary D. Dangerfield, 65, of Bealeton, succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the crash, which occurred at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Route 1700, also known as Granite Street, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police spokesman. 

The Dangerfields, traveling in a 2018 Toyota Camry, were traveling west on Granite Street when they stopped at a stop sign and then pulled into the path of a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, a 2014 Dodge Charger, driven by Deputy Brock K. Smith, 25, of Amissville, who was on duty at the time of the crash, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police spokesman.

Smith was traveling north on U.S. 17, also known in that area as Marsh Road, and was not able to avoid striking the Toyota. The impact caused the Toyota to overturn in the median, Coffey said in a news release. 

Brian P. Dangerfield, who was driving the Toyota, died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt, the release said. 

Mary D. Dangerfield, his passenger, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. She was also wearing a seatbelt, the release said. 

Smith, the Fauquier County deputy, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the release said. 

The Dangerfields own a home on Granite Street close to where the crash occurred, according to Fauquier County property records.

The Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the crash investigation. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing with assistance from the Fauquier Commonwealth's Attorney Office, the release said. 

