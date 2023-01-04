A 19-year-old Manassas woman has died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County, according to Virginia State Police.
The driver, identified as Adelyne R. Barr, 19, of Manassas, died after her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree at about 7:52 p.m. on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2022, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
Barr's 2004 Mazda MPV was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate into the median where it struck a ditch and then a tree. It was raining at the time of the crash, Geller said.
Barr was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash, the release said.
The crash remains under investigation.
