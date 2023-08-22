One person was taken to the hospital and another arrested Tuesday afternoon after a shooting Interstate 66 in Fairfax County near the Prince William County line, according to the Virginia State Police.
State troopers responded at 1:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, to mile marker 50 along I-66, after motorists reported shots fired between two Hondas traveling in the eastbound lanes.
The driver of “a white Honda began shooting at the other Honda,” according to Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
Both vehicles pulled over near the 50-mile marker. The shooting suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody by state police without incident, Geller said in a news release.
One of two occupants in the other Honda was struck by gunfire and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or any interactions between the two vehicles on I-66 prior to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
The incident remains under investigation, the release said.
