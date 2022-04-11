One person has died as a result of a tractor-trailer fire this morning on Interstate 66 near U.S. 29. The incident continued to block all eastbound lanes of the highway as of late Monday morning, but police have diverted traffic onto a service road, according to officials.
Virginia State Police responded at 8:48 a.m. Monday, April 11, and found the truck "engulfed in flames" in the eastbound lanes. At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Corinne Geller, a state police spokeswoman.
As of late Monday morning, the incident does not appear to have involved any other vehicles but the fire remains under investigation, Geller said.
As of about 11:40 a.m., delays resulting from the incident were beginning around the U.S. 15 exit and stretched for about 2 miles, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations.
The deceased person has not yet been identified by state police, as they are still notifying family members, Geller said. Prince William County Fire and Rescue is also on the scene.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
