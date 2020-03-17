State officials have ordered Virginia utilities to keep the lights on and water running for all residents during the ongoing coronavirus state of emergency.
The State Corporation Commission ordered a halt to utility disconnections Monday night.
Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia in response to the continued spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, last Thursday.
State Attorney General Mark Herring said that for Virginians who must stay home to self-quarantine or to care for a sick family member, it is imperative that all utility services continue uninterrupted.
“Virginians should not have to worry about their utilities being disconnected while we are in the middle of a public health crisis, especially low-income Virginians or hourly wage earners whose income is most likely to be impacted by business closures and social distancing,” said state Attorney General Mark Herring.
Herring filed an emergency petition requesting a freeze on disconnections last Friday.
