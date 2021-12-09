State identifies first case of the Omicron variant in Northwest Virginia resident

A man living in Northwest Virginia who did not travel outside the U.S. has what state health department officials say is the commonwealth’s first identified case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant.
The man traveled outside Virginia but within the U.S. during the exposure period, according to Logan Anderson, a Virginia Department of Health spokesman.
The Omicron variant was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in November and may spread more easily than other variants, including Delta, Anderson said in a VDH news release.
At this time, there is no evidence the Omicron variant causes more severe disease, but there is evidence that persons who have previously had COVID-19 might be at greater risk for reinfection with Omicron, Anderson said in the release.
As of Thursday, Dec. 9, the Omicron variant has been identified in 21 other U.S. states or jurisdictions.
While news of Virginia’s first case of the Omicron variant did not come as a surprise to state health officials, it did serve as a fresh opportunity to warn Virginians that cases of COVID-19 are once again on the rise and that vaccinations, booster shots and wearing masks and social distancing in public indoor spaces remain important to limit the spread of the virus.
“We knew it was only a matter of time before we would record our first Omicron infection in the commonwealth,” State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said in a statement. “This drives home the challenge the COVID-19 virus presents to the world as the virus changes and mutates over time. Scientists are hard at work studying the newly identified variant to understand how easily it spreads and how sick it makes people.”
Oliver noted that the highly transmissible Delta variant is still causing almost all cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. Oliver also noted that the best way to “interrupt the chain of transmission” and reduce the odds that new, unpredictable mutations will form is for everyone “to do their part.”
“Get vaccinated if you are eligible. Get your booster shot if you’re eligible. Vaccination is how Virginia, the U.S. and the world will put this pandemic behind us,” Oliver said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been working with state public health, academic and commercial laboratories to increase domestic strain surveillance capacity to sequence thousands of specimens every week.
“This effort has greatly expanded our ability to detect and characterize emerging viral variants in the United States,” the release said.
The state’s first case of the Omicron variant was identified by a commercial laboratory participating in that surveillance effort. The lab identified the Omicron variant in a sample from a Virginia resident and promptly notified VDH, Anderson said.
The VDH is monitoring variants of concern as they are identified across the state and posts it data on the VDH Variants dashboard, which is updated weekly on Fridays.
The public health recommendations for stopping the spread of COVID-19 work for all COVID-19 variants, Anderson said.
“This means getting vaccinated for COVID-19 if you are age 5 years or older and getting a booster dose when you are eligible,” he added. “Getting vaccinated now as part of the primary series or with a booster dose as soon as you are eligible is strongly encouraged to get your antibody levels as high as possible.”
Additional mitigation measures include: wearing masks correctly; staying at least 6 feet from others; avoiding crowds or indoor areas with poor airflow; washing hands often and staying home if you are infected with COVID-19 or if you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19, the release said.
