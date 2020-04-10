State officials are extending until June 14 an order that prevents Virginia's utility companies from disconnecting water, electricity and gas amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The State Corporation Commission's original order banning utility disconnections was set to expire on May 15. The order may be re-extended if necessary, State Corporation Commission officials said in a press release.
Despite the extended ban on cutoffs, customers will still have to pay past-due bills eventually, the commission warned.
“If such bills are never paid, the costs of these unpaid bills … do not disappear; they are shifted to other customers, who themselves may be struggling to make ends meet in the economic catastrophe caused by the pandemic,” the commission said in the release.
The extension order is not retroactive to earlier unpaid bills that were not caused by the COVID-19 health crisis. However, some utility companies have voluntarily chosen to reconnect past-due customers, the release said.
The SCC is urging utilities to: "make extraordinary efforts" to avoid disconnections for medically vulnerable customers; work with customers already in arrears or disconnected who are seeking reconnection; offer extended or flexible payment plans until the emergency has passed; and waive reconnection fees, the release said.
For customers whose payments are past due because of the coronavirus emergency, the commission has ordered that utility companies not assess late payment fees.
