After hearing objections and complaints from scores of citizens and environmental watchdogs, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has modified a proposed change to state rules that would allow data centers to run their generators as needed when the electric grid is strained.
The original variance, which was the subject of a public hearing at DEQ headquarters in Woodbridge on Feb. 27, was designed to deal with the potential of “acute stress” on Dominion Energy’s electric grid between March and July 2023. It was written to allow data centers to disconnect from the grid and run on diesel generator power when PJM Interconnect, the grid manager, sends out alerts that the grid is stressed. Without the variance, data centers can only run on generator power in times of power outages or declared emergencies.
The original variance proposed relaxing generator limits in Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax counties. The new proposal shrinks the geographic scope to just Loudoun.
That idea came from the Data Center Coalition, a group of Northern Virginia data center owners and operators, which suggested the change in comments to the DEQ because of “Dominion’s assurance that the impact of the transmission constraint is limited to eastern Loudoun County.”
The coalition said that such a variance “would allow data centers to continue to serve their customers, maintain the integrity of the internet and alleviate demand on the electric grid during periods of acute stress.”
The DEQ has so far received 254 comments on the proposal. Most of them were opposed, citing likely increases in toxic air pollution and ozone if generators run for long periods of time.
Support for the variance came from the Virginia, Prince William and Loudoun chambers of commerce. Also supporting the variance were about a dozen Prince William County residents who want to sell their land in the county’s former “rural crescent” to data center operators to create the Prince William Digital Gateway.
Despite the reduced scope of the new proposal – and a table of estimates of hourly pollutant emissions from a single data center diesel generator – environmental and data center opposition groups are still not happy.
Chris Miller, president of the Piedmont Environmental Council, said in an email that a public notice of the new variance failed to explain why it was needed. The notice states, “We do not anticipate that any data center will need to use this variance.”
He also called the proposal “overly permissive” and questioned its assertions that grid stress alerts are rare, saying that PEC’s analysis shows the alerts had increased substantially in number in the last three years. For instance, he noted that in May 2022, PJM issued 15 grid-stress warnings that totaled more than 140 hours.
Miller also faulted the DEQ for not providing more analysis of what might happen if power conditions worsen in Loudoun County.
Elena Schlossberg, executive director of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, which opposes rampant data center expansion, noted that data centers are increasingly stressing the grid. Allowing them “to rely on their dirty diesel generators as a way to resolve this threat is not acceptable,” she wrote in an email.
She and others have asked why the data center industry has not proposed alternatives to relieve their electric demand, such as cutting back on their own power use.
The proposed variance expires on July 31, though an accompanying notice states: “A transmission constraint issue exists in the area which may affect the ability to provide enough electricity to data centers through 2025.”
The comment period for the original variance expired on March 14, but comments on the new proposal will be taken through April 21. A public hearing on it is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 6.
From the similarity, origin and timing of the online comments, it is obvious that the Data Center Coalition read the overwhelming opposition to the originally proposed variance and telegraphed their new strategy to its supporters to try to salvage a portion of their gross overreach.
What is more troubling is that DEQ decided to parrot this cynical strategy in an attempt to undermine public opposition to their industry-friendly bias. Are the Data Center Coalition and its proponents now writing DEQ policy?
What makes absolutely no sense is that the environmental effects would be the worst in Loudoun County where data centers are more geographically concentrated. This revision to the proposed variance has nothing to do with concern for environmental hazards and everything to do with trying to deliver a “get-out-of-soot-free” pass to the data center industry.
The revised variance states:
“This proposed order and local variance would provide data centers located in Loudoun County a measure of relief from existing regulations”
Who is providing “a measure of relief” to the hearts, lungs and ears of Loudoun County?
Who is DEQ working for?
