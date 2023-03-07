Photo_News DEQ data center hearing_MAIN.jpg

Kyle Hart, of the National Parks Conservation Association, speaks during a protest Monday, Feb. 27 against a state DEQ proposal to allow data centers to run their diesel generators continually in times of stress on the electrical grid.

 Doug Stroud
wawright
wawright

From the similarity, origin and timing of the online comments, it is obvious that the Data Center Coalition read the overwhelming opposition to the originally proposed variance and telegraphed their new strategy to its supporters to try to salvage a portion of their gross overreach.

What is more troubling is that DEQ decided to parrot this cynical strategy in an attempt to undermine public opposition to their industry-friendly bias. Are the Data Center Coalition and its proponents now writing DEQ policy?

What makes absolutely no sense is that the environmental effects would be the worst in Loudoun County where data centers are more geographically concentrated. This revision to the proposed variance has nothing to do with concern for environmental hazards and everything to do with trying to deliver a “get-out-of-soot-free” pass to the data center industry.

The revised variance states:

“This proposed order and local variance would provide data centers located in Loudoun County a measure of relief from existing regulations”

Who is providing “a measure of relief” to the hearts, lungs and ears of Loudoun County?

Who is DEQ working for?

