You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State department of health: Delta variant is now dominant in Virginia

  • Updated
  • 0
coronavirus generic

Virginia Department of Health officials announced a “significant increase” in the prevalence of the more contagious Delta variant throughout the state on Friday, saying the strain is now dominant nationwide and the most common in Virginia.

The VDH reported that 80% of COVID-19 infections caused by a “variant of concern” during the week ending on July 10th were attributed to the Delta variant. That’s an increase of 45% since the week ending June 19th, the VDH said Friday in a news release.

As of Friday, Aug. 6, a total of 436 COVID-19 infections had been attributed to the Delta variant across the state. The number includes 85 cases in Northern Virginia.

But those numbers are likely much lower than the true number of Delta infections across the state, as the VDH sequences only a limited number of infections. 

“Currently, a subset of COVID-19 positive specimens are available for the specialized testing that is required to see which variant type they are,” the news release said. “The Delta variant has been identified in all of Virginia’s five health regions.”

The Delta variant is having the largest impact on the unvaccinated, according to Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver.

“The Delta variant is here in Virginia, and it is hitting our unvaccinated population especially hard,” Oliver said in the release.

Oliver continued to urge Virginians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have a very effective tool to stop transmission of COVID-19: vaccination. There is no question that COVID-19 vaccination is saving lives and preventing and reducing illness. I urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said.

“Do it for your families, your friends, your neighbors, yourself, and join the millions of others who are protected.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, infections in fully vaccinated people, also known as breakthrough infections, happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, the release said. 

Moreover, when these infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be mild. However, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the Delta variant may be infectious and might spread the virus to others, the release said.

Amid the rise of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, VDH advises Virginians to: 

  • wear a mask in indoor settings even if you are vaccinated.
  • get fully vaccinated. 
  • stay at least 6 feet from others outside of your household. 
  • avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. 
  • wash your hands often. 
  • stay home if you are infected with COVID-19, and
  • stay separate from others and get tested if you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19. 

“The best way to stop variant strains from developing in the first place is to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the release said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters