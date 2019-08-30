Del. Elizabeth Guzman, who represents parts of Prince William and Fauquier counties, will hold an environmental town hall meeting on Saturday, Aug. 31 in Vint Hill.
Guzman, D-31st, will be joined by representatives from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, the Sierra Club’s Virginia Chapter and Clean Virginia, according to a news release.
The group will talk about recent legislative efforts by state lawmakers to protect our environment, maintain our green spaces and combat climate change, the release said.
The town hall will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill Farms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.