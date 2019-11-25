Motorcycle crashes have claimed 87 lives across Virginia so far this year, up from 83 deaths during the same period last year, according to state officials.
Deaths of motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets are the highest in a decade, according to a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles press release.
In announcing the grim statistics last week, DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb urged motorcyclists to wear helmets, as the law requires, and for motorists to take extra caution.
“Our goal is to always see traffic fatalities decreasing from year to year, so when the trend is upward, we need to redouble our efforts,” Holcomb said. “That means every driver out there needs to look twice for motorcycles, avoid distractions and never drive impaired. And every motorcycle rider needs to wear the proper gear, obey speed limits and ride within their abilities.”
In Virginia, the law requires motorcyclists and their passengers to always wear helmets, and the helmet must meet or exceed the standards and specifications of the Snell Memorial Foundation, the American National Standards Institute Inc., or the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to a DMV press release.
Helmets are about 29% effective in preventing motorcyclist deaths and about 67% effective in preventing brain injuries.
A rider without a helmet is 40% more likely to suffer a fatal head injury than a helmeted rider, the press release said.
“A helmet is the most important safety equipment a motorcyclist wears,” added Holcomb, who also serves as the governor’s highway safety representative. “Before you even think about getting on your bike, make sure you have on the proper gear, including an approved helmet.”
DMV offers the Virginia Rider Training Program for both beginning and experienced riders. Courses are taught by certified motorcycle safety instructors and provide the opportunity to learn new techniques and practice skills in a controlled, safe environment.
Classes are offered at community colleges and other locations throughout the state. Visit www.dmvNOW.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.