Newly reported data shows that Hispanic and Latino residents make up an outsized share of COVID-19 hospitalizations the Prince William Health District – the only health district in state where Latinos account for more than half of all admissions for the disease.
As of Monday, Hispanic and Latino residents made up 54% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Prince William Health District, or 144 of the 269 hospitalizations reported, even though they make up only 26% of the area’s total population. The health district includes the county as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher said, in general, there is “an increased risk” for Spanish-speaking populations. Ansher outlined several factors that may be contributing to the disproportionate number of hospitalizations among the county’s Latino and Hispanic residents.
“In Prince William, our Spanish-speaking populations are less likely to be able to effectively social distance, as many have to continue working during this time or live in more crowded conditions,” Ansher said in an email.
Spanish-speaking populations also “tend to have more difficulty with access to care,” Ansher said.
There are two nationally designated “medically underserved” areas in Prince William, both in areas that have high concentrations of Latino or Hispanic residents.One isin Woodbridge and the other in the City of Manassas Park, according to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.
Ansher said the health district is conducting targeted outreach to the Spanish-speaking populations in Prince William, including holding a bilingual town hall and conducting surveys to learn more about the spread of the virus in Spanish-speaking communities.
The health district is also working to ensure that any area free clinics providing COVID-19 testing have access to sampling kits, Ansher said.
The pandemic’s uneven ethnic impacts aren’t unique to Prince William County. Localities and states across the country are reporting similar findings as new data emerges. A recent CDC report said that current nationwide data “suggests a disproportionate burden of illness and death among racial and ethnic minority groups.”
According to the CDC, key social and economic factors, like living conditions, work circumstances, underlying health conditions and lower access to care, may be contributing to the disproportionate racial and ethnic impacts.
Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, legal director for Legal Aid Justice Center’s Immigrant Advocacy Program, said higher rates of illness and hospitalization among Hispanic and Latino residents across Virginia are “largely a function of the types of jobs people are working, and the lack of protection given to workers.”
Many of the industries in which immigrants are overrepresented, such as construction, warehouse work and farming, have continued unabated during the crisis in Virginia, Sandoval-Moshenberg said.
“The industries in which [immigrants] work are the industries that have been hardest hit,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said.
Sandoval-Moshenberg cautioned against reopening Virginia businesses too quickly, calling the state government’s goal of reopening on May 15 “a gaff” that would likely lead to increased spread of the virus among the state’s immigrant communities.
“In the immigrant community, this is just starting to take off. This is going to get worse,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.