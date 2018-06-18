The new high-voltage power lines were already nearly a foregone conclusion, but the Virginia State Corporation Commission made it official last week by formally declaring a need for Dominion Energy’s service upgrade in Haymarket.
The decision paves the way for the utility to formally apply to bury a section of the new transmission lines as a pilot project made possible through new state legislation passed earlier this year.
The project had long been contested over routing and whether the upgrade was needed to serve a growing need as the utility long contended.
The Coalition to Save Prince William County and the Somerset Crossing Homeowners Association signed an agreement with Dominion in March that ended a legal challenge in exchange for Dominion agreeing to bury 3.1 miles of the 5.3-mile transmission lines along a “hybrid” route that follows Interstate 66.
Last year, Del. Tim Hugo, R-40th, got a pilot program to bury new transmission lines added to a bill that rescinded Dominion’s freeze on power rates.
Following the SCC’s affirmation June 12 that Dominion Energy demonstrated a need for the Haymarket project, Dominion released the following statement:
“We are pleased with this development. It represents an important step in our efforts to maintain reliable electric service for the communities in western Prince William County. We now look forward to requesting that the SCC include the I-66 Hybrid route as part of the underground electric transmission pilot program enacted this past legislative session.”
Dominion must formally apply to place the Haymarket project in the pilot program.
Elena Schlossberg, executive director of the Coalition to Save Prince William County, said: “The coalition still remains vigilant.”
Of the agreement with Dominion, Schlossberg added: “It’s not a perfect solution. There will still be businesses and residents impacted. But it’s the least worst option.”
