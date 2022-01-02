State closes all community vaccination centers Monday, including old Gander Mountain store site

Anyone with an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination at the old Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge on Monday will need to reschedule. The Virginia Department of Health is closing “community vaccination centers” across the state on Jan. 3 because of the expected snowstorm.
Individuals with appointments will be notified of the cancellation and can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov to set a new appointment, VDH said in a news release.
“VDH made the decision to close the centers located in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Prince William, Richmond and Roanoke out of an abundance of caution for patients and staff,” the release said.
The CVC in Prince William County is located at the old Gander Mountain store on Prince William Parkway near Potomac Mills.
VDH will decide Monday afternoon whether to open the CVC sites on Tuesday, the release said.
Residents should check VDH’s website and social media accounts for updates, the release said.
Individuals are advised to reschedule missed vaccine appointments as soon as possible. Second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be safely extended up to 42 days after the first dose is given. Thus those who had scheduled a return date of 21 or 28 days after their first dose still have some time to receive a timely vaccine, the release said.
“Those who miss the opportunity to get a second dose within 42 days should still proceed with a second dose and will be considered fully vaccinated, though per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there is limited information on the effectiveness of receiving a second dose beyond 42 days,” the release said.
CVCs offer first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines along with booster doses. More than 250,000 vaccine doses have been administered at the CVCs since they opened in October 2021.
To find a vaccine or an appointment at a CVC or another location near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.
At CVCs appointments are strongly encouraged to ensure you get the vaccine you want and to avoid extended wait times, but walk-ins are welcome, the release said.
