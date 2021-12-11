Stafford man arrested for carrying a firearm onto Woodbridge High property

A Stafford man was arrested early Friday morning after he walked onto Woodbridge Senior High School property while carrying a firearm, according to police.
Officers responded to Woodbridge Senior High School, 3001 Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge, at 12:23 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, and located the man, who was found to be carrying a firearm, according to Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Officers detained the man and took possession of the firearm without incident. The investigation revealed the man was walking in the area with the firearm and then walked onto Woodbridge Senior High School property, where officers encountered him, Carr said in a news release.
At no time during the incident were shots fired. Following the investigation, the man, identified as Levi Melaku Girma, 18, of Stafford, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property. As of Friday afternoon, he was being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center ahead of a March 25, 2022, court date, the release said.
