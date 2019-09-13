Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will be canvassing alongside Hala Ayala, D-51st, and Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, Saturday morning in Prince William ahead of Virginia’s upcoming statewide elections in November.
Abrams is the first black woman in the United States to be a major party's nominee for governor. She narrowly lost her 2018 gubernatorial election in Georgia to Republican nominee Brian Kemp.
“Stacey Abrams has been a leader on fighting for fair elections and affordable housing. Her mission is particularly impactful because this year’s election in Virginia will impact elections for the next decade, as the next state legislature will have the chance to redraw currently gerrymandered districts. It is an absolute honor to have Stacey in Prince William County for our canvass kickoff,” Ayala said in an email ahead of the event.
Ayala and Guzman are both defending newly won legislative seats previously held by longtime Republican incumbents. Ayala is being challenged by Republican Rich Anderson, who held the 51st district from 2009 to 2017. Guzman will face off against Republican DJ Jordan.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at 14631 Minnieville Rd. in Dale City.
