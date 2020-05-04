A Springfield man was arrested Sunday after, police said, he returned to a Haymarket home he was asked to leave and fired several rounds at the home.
Officers were called to a house on the 2700 block of Youngs Drive in Haymarket at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, to investigate a report of shots fired, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Police determined that Savonte Malik Hawthorne “was attending a get-together at the residence and was asked to leave,” Carr said in the news release.
Hawthorne left “before returning a short time later and firing rounds at the home,” the police news release said.
Hawthorne fled in a vehicle and the residents of the home called police.
A Haymarket Police officer located the vehicle in the area of Lee Highway and Linton Hall Road and detained Hawthorne without further incident, police said.
No injuries or property damage were reported. Shell casings were located and collected by officers in the roadway in front of the house, police said, and additional evidence was collected from the vehicle.
Hawthorne, 24, of Golden Horse Court in Springfield, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of shooting a firearm from a vehicle and one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He was held without bond and has a court date on Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.