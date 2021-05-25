Spotsylvania man charged after missing Triangle man’s remains are found in Florida

A Spotsylvania man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Triangle man whose remains were found last October in the trunk of a car the suspect crashed in Florida, according to Prince William County police.
Robert Avery Dupree Coltrain, 25, of the 7200 block of Mackay Court in Spotsylvania County, was charged Monday with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Brian Trotter, 25, of Triangle, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
On Oct. 22, 2020, Prince William County police detectives began an investigation into Trotter’s disappearance after he was reported missing by family members. Trotter was last seen on Oct. 17, 2020, leaving his home in the 18100 block of Kilmer Lane in Triangle. It was believed Trotter was headed to Washington, D.C. with a friend, later identified as Coltrain, Perok said in a news release.
A few days later, family members reported Trotter missing to police. At the time of his disappearance, there were no indications of foul play that would have classified him as endangered, the release said.
On Oct. 25, 2020, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash involving Coltrain in the Miami-Dade area. During the investigation, troopers located Trotter’s remains in the trunk of the vehicle Coltrain was driving, the release said.
Trotter suffered from multiple gunshots wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, the release said.
Coltrain was arrested by Florida authorities in connection to the killing. Miami-Dade police later determined Trotter’s death occurred in Prince William County. On May 24, Prince William County homicide detectives obtained warrants for Coltrain’s arrest, the release said.
Coltrain remains incarcerated in Florida and is expected to be extradited back to Virginia. A court date has been set for July 26, the release said.
