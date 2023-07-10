Robert Avery Dupree Coltrain, 27, of Spotsylvania, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his friend, Brian Trotter, 25, an aspiring hip-hop artist from Triangle whose remains were found the trunk of a car in Florida in October 2020.
Prince William County Circuit Court Judge Angela L. Horan sentenced Coltrain on Friday, July 7 to 75 years in prison with 30 years suspended and five years of probation conditioned upon having no contact with Trotter’s family, according to Prince William County Circuit Court records.
“This was such a troubling case because of the lack of motive and the friendship that the victim and defendant shared," said Prince William Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth in a news release. "My heart goes out to the Trotter family for the loss of their son. Although nothing will bring Brian back to his family, we can rest assured that justice has been served for his murder.”
On Oct. 22, 2020, Prince William County police detectives began investigating Trotter’s disappearance after family members reported him missing.
Trotter, who was known in hip-hop circles as “Kent Won’t Stop,” was last seen by family members on Oct. 17, 2020, when he left his home in Triangle with Coltrain. The pair were purportedly heading to Washington, D.C., according to court documents.
When Trotter never returned home and his family couldn’t reach him, they filed a missing persons report on Oct. 20, 2020. Coltrain told the family conflicting stories, including that he’d dropped Trotter off in Washington and that another friend picked him up, Trotter’s father told the Miami Herald near the time of his son’s disappearance.
Six days after Trotter’s family reported him missing, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 26, 2020, involving Coltrain in the Miami-Dade area. During the investigation, troopers located Trotter’s decomposing remains in the trunk of the vehicle Coltrain was driving, according to a police news release.
Trotter had suffered multiple gunshots wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office. A firearm and other ballistic evidence were also recovered in the vehicle, according to court records.
Coltrain was arrested by Florida authorities in connection with the homicide. Miami-Dade police later determined Trotter was killed in Prince William County in the area of a truck weigh station on Interstate 95 at Exit 153, police said at the time of his death.
Coltrain was extradited to Virginia to stand trial after Prince William County homicide detectives obtained warrants for Coltrain’s arrest in May 2021, court records said.
The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kristina Robinson, according to a news release from Ashworth’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.