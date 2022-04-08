Northern Virginia Family Service needs Spanish-speaking volunteers 18 and older to assist in their Health Access program. This virtual opportunity will support the Health Access Program Supervisor with day-to-day operations.
Duties include updating electronic client files, following up with clients via phone, assisting with client intake, creating health literacy education materials and more. Bilingual skills in Spanish required, must have some knowledge of data entry and be familiar with Google Docs, Canva or other graphic design programs. Volunteers will feel great knowing they are helping community residents have access to health care resources. Visit https://bit.ly/3Dz9Jpl for details or email ncannon@nvfs.org to learn more.
If it’s spring, it must be cleanup season! Here are a few opportunities for getting outdoors to clean up and beautify our community:
- Friends of the Occoquan Spring River Cleanup is Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. -There are five locations to choose from. Visit www.foto@friendsoftheoccoquan.org for more information or email foto@friendsoftheoccoquan.org to learn more.
- The Town of Dumfries will be hosting their Quantico Creek Cleanup on Saturday, April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers under 18 must have a liability form filled out by a parent/guardian. Meet at 17757 Main St. in Dumfries; assignments will be given at that time. Supplies are provided and the event will be held rain or shine, dress accordingly. Email YRagland@dumfriesva.gov for more information.
- Russia Branch Stream Monitoring Workshop is Saturday, April 16 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Blooms Park, 9701 Manassas Drive, Manassas Park. Collect data on the only monitored stream in Manassas Park. Meet in front of the main building in the parking lot. Email sarah.m.bergmann@gmail.com for more information.
- Leopold’s Preserve in Broad Run is offering their Friday Conservation Corps in partnership with the Bull Run Mountains Conservancy. Each Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., they offer drop-in/drop-out outdoor volunteer activities including trash cleanup, brush clearing, and more. All are welcome, but volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To participate, register for a specific date and time at https://www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Volunteer activities and work locations change each week, but they will let you know where to meet after you sign up.
Animal lovers: Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets has several volunteer openings, including volunteer coordinator, social media coordinator, website coordinator, grant coordinator and events coordinator. Pet care is always needed, and the furbabies will appreciate all you do to improve their quality of life. Please visit https://www.humanesocietynv.org/volunteer for more information on how you can get involved.
The wonderful staff at Catholic Charities has volunteer opportunities open for those interested in helping newcomers to our country. Openings include ESOL teachers in a variety of topics; administrative support in their Manassas, Fredericksburg and Arlington offices (bilingual skills in Spanish required); and on-call interpreters fluent in Dari, Pashto and Farsi.
There’s also a new mentoring program in need of volunteers to help exceptional refugee students between the ages of 15 and 24. Feel great helping those new to our country navigate the various aspects of getting settled and help bridge language barriers. Email Lea Ann at volunteer.newcomer@ccda.net to learn more.
Save the Date: Historic Dumfries Virginia will hold a Spring History Fair (renamed from Charter Day) on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at Merchant Park, 3944 Cameron St. in Dumfries. Volunteers ages 18 and up are needed to help organizations/vendors to their assigned spots, interact with the public to answer questions, give handouts, staff the Historic Dumfries table, help with some delicious BBQ and possibly help with post-event cleanup. COVID social distancing will be observed. Call 703-221-2218 or email info@historicdumfriesva.org to learn more.
Mark your calendars for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Three locations will be available to turn in expired and unused medications: Haymarket Medical Center in Haymarket, Prince William Medical Center in Manassas and Sentara Lake Ridge on Minnieville Road in Lake Ridge. This is an excellent and safe way to dispose of medications that are laying around your home. Please visit https://bit.ly/3JZuFbE for more information.
Postpartum Support Virginia is looking for compassionate volunteers to provide help and hope to new mothers and parents. Peer mentor volunteers are also needed. Training is provided and you’ll be helping new parents navigate their way back to a normal life following the birth of their child. Please visit https://postpartumva.org/volunteer/ or email Lydia at landerson@postpartumva.org for more information.
Do you love gardening and wildlife? Prince William Conservation Alliance needs dedicated gardening volunteers to meet Saturdays from late March to late October in the mornings (from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) to plant native plants, pull non-native and do any other task to maintain high-quality habitat for local wildlife. This is held at Merrimac Farm WMA, 15014 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville. If you're interested in learning about gardening for wildlife and can participate most Saturdays, please fill out their volunteer form at https://bit.ly/3qzdmX0. Please email Ashley at alliance@pwconserve.org for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. Visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
