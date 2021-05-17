Spanish-speakers needed for food helpline, volunteers needed for upcoming events

The Community Feeding Taskforce needs bilingual volunteers who can answer calls to the Food Helpline. Shifts are Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Bilingual skills in Spanish are required.
Duties include answering calls from those in need of food, redirecting callers to a food pantry closest to where they live and arranging home deliveries for shut-ins. Training is provided, however, volunteers will work from home and must have their own computer and internet access. To register, please create an account at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org, then go into the opportunity to respond to that opportunity. Questions? Contact Bonnie at 571-292- 5302.
The wonderful folks at House of Mercy are hosting a Tushies & Toes Drive Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22, to collect new diapers, socks and underwear for children, teens and adults.
It’s a super-easy, drive-thru event where you drive in, drop off your donation in their outside bin and drive away with their thanks ringing in your ears. Please visit www.houseofmercyva.org/underwear-drive/ or call 703-659-1636 for more information.
Historic Manassas is gearing up for their annual Manassas Heritage Railway Festival on Saturday, June 5, in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers age 16 and older are needed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help with such duties as directing vendors, taking tickets for the small train ride, wiping down the small train after each ride and making sure masks are being worn. It’s a fun way for teens to earn some service hours! Please contact Melissa at melissa@historicmanassasinc.org to learn more.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting the 5th Annual Hike for Hope on Saturday, June 12, at Claude Moore Park-Pavilion 2 in Sterling. This is a fun event that will let you get outdoors to enjoy fresh air, get some exercise and support a great cause.
Staggered start times are available to keep everyone safe.
Visit https://bit.ly/3odaehj to register and learn more. Email Chair.Hike4Hope@gmail.com for more information. P.S.: Save the date for the Manassas Out of the Darkness Walk on Sunday, Sept. 19 at Harris Pavilion. Visit www.afsp.org/Manassasfor details.
Are you interested in gardening and supporting wildlife? Prince William Conservation Alliance is looking for dedicated volunteers who can join them most Saturdays from now until fall. Each Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon is spent weeding, pruning and watering plants to make sure the Wildlife Garden at Merrimac Farm looks terrific for their visitors and animal friends. Families are welcome! Volunteers should wear long pants, long socks and sturdy shoes. Bring a smile, a hat, a bag lunch and bug spray. Email alliance@pwconserve.org for more information.
Calling all shutterbugs: Prince William Conservation Alliance is sponsoring a “Spring is for Hope” photo contest. Dust off those cameras, get outdoors and start snapping pictures of how Spring is a time for hope. Photos must be taken within Prince William County. The deadline for submission is Thursday, May 20, 2021. Please visit http://pwconserve.org/photo2021.html for categories and other contest details. Questions? Please email photos@pwconserve.org.
We’re back! RSVP’s VETS Program, which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is starting back up, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed. Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done. Please email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org or call 571-292-5307 to learn more.
SERVE needs volunteers age 16 and older in their Hunger Resource Center on Friday afternoons from 12:45 to 4 p.m. Volunteers will assist with packing food for distribution to clients as well as helping unload, sort and organize donated food as well cleaning/maintaining the warehouse. You’ll feel great as you help clients obtain healthy, nutritious food for their families. Please email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
For Children’s Sake (FCS) needs foster parents to open their home and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during and after foster youth are in your home. FCS serves youth from birth until their 21st birthday, but the biggest need at this time are homes for youth ages 10-17. If you are interested in learning more about either short-term or long-term foster care or adoption, please reach out to Kelley at kwillis@fcsva.org.
Spanish speakers: Prince William County Office of Emergency Management needs one to two volunteers age 18 and up on weekdays at the Manassas Mall COVID vaccination site, located near Uptown Alley. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers will act as English to Spanish translators between residents and county staff.
Fluency in both English and Spanish is required. This is an ongoing need, and you’ll feel great helping those with limited English understand the critical information they need to receive their COVID vaccine. Please email lwallace@pwcgov.org for more information on how you can help.
Medical Reserve Corps needs volunteers to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics and more. Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve.
Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Email ncgcvolrecruitment@redcross.org for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
