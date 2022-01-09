Space-heater fire in Lake Ridge displaces 2 residents, sends 1 woman to the hospital for treatment

Two people were displaced and a woman was taken to an area hospital Sunday night after a space heater caught fire in their Lake Ridge home.
Prince William County Fire and Rescue units were called to a home in the 12600 block of Purdham Drive in the Lake Ridge area of Woodbridge at 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. Arriving fire firefighters reported that a space heater caught fire, damaging one of the home's bedrooms and injuring a female resident, according to fire department radio traffic.
It's not yet clear how much damage the fire caused to the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.