Space-heater fire in Lake Ridge displaces 2 residents, sends 1 woman to the hospital for treatment

  • Updated
space heater fire in Lake Ridge

Prince William County firefighters respond to a space heater fire in the 12600 block of Purdham Drive in Lake Ridge that sent one female resident to the hospital Sunday night.

 by John Calhoun

Two people were displaced and a woman was taken to an area hospital Sunday night after a space heater caught fire in their Lake Ridge home.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue units were called to a home in the 12600 block of Purdham Drive in the Lake Ridge area of Woodbridge at 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. Arriving fire firefighters reported that a space heater caught fire, damaging one of the home's bedrooms and injuring a female resident, according to fire department radio traffic.

It's not yet clear how much damage the fire caused to the home. 

