Visitors will need to wear masks and sign up for one-hour time slots in advance, but five of Prince William County’s libraries will reopen for limited service on Monday, July 6.
All of the county’s libraries have been closed to patrons for all but curbside pickup since March because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The limited re-opening next week coincides with Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to move all of Virginia into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan on Wednesday, July 1, according to a notice from the county library system issued Monday.
Library visitors will need to reserve one-hour appointment times by calling their branch or reserving their time online at pwcgov.org/library. The link to reserve appointments was not ready as of Monday afternoon but should be available in the coming days, according to Rachel Johnson, Prince William Public Library System's communication services division chief.
The appointments will be for one-hour increments and will be issued on a first-come-first-served basis. The number of appointments available will vary depending on the size of the library and the number of staff available, Johnson said.
The number of hourly appointments available at each location was not immediately available Monday, Johnson said.
Included in the libraries’ "limited service” will be the ability to browse and check out items from their physical collections; use available computers; and use of common spaces and wifi inside the library, the announcement said.
Library programs will continue to be offered only virtually through November. Also, community and small study rooms will remain closed to the public, the announcement said.
“While visiting our libraries, we ask that you practice social distancing and wear a face mask at all times. For your safety and the safety of our staff, cleaning and disinfection protocols are in place, and plexiglass shields have been installed at our branches,” the announcement said.
The libraries scheduled to reopen on Monday, July 6, include:
- Bull Run Regional Library in Manassas: 703-792-4533
- Chinn Park Regional Library in Lake Ridge: 703-792-4800
- Haymarket Gainesville Community Library in Haymarket: 703-792-8700
- Montclair Community Library in Montclair: 703-792-8750
- Potomac Community Library in Woodbridge: 703-792-8330
Operating hours will be Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
The libraries will be closed on Sundays.
The five reopened libraries will also continue to offer “contact-free holds pickup” without a reservation at these locations, the announcement said.
The county’s neighborhood libraries will continue to offer “contact-free pickup” for the foreseeable future. “At this time, we do not have a date to reopen neighborhood libraries,” the announcement said.
For more information, contact librarycommunity@pwcgov.org or call a branch at the phone numbers noted above.
(1) comment
Why are libraries even open anymore. Technology should be replacing that. Is. Huge expense on tax payers.
