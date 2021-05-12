Some local gas stations close following pipeline cyberattack, residents urged to resist ‘panic-buying’

Some gas stations in Prince William and Manassas are running on empty following a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline system that provides fuel to thousands of gas stations along the East Coast.
Lines of cars could be seen at some gas stations in the area Tuesday and Wednesday as people scrambled to fill up their tanks, while others stood vacant because they had already run out of fuel.
Raheel Sheikh, who owns three gas stations in the area, said that two of his gas stations, a Shell on Va. 28 in Manassas and an Exxon in Woodbridge, ran out of fuel Tuesday evening, and a third station, a Shell on Sudley Road near Interstate 66, was almost out as of Wednesday morning.
“Yesterday's panic wiped everything out,” Sheikh said. “The moment people started panicking, they just exhausted all the supplies.”
Sheikh said panic-buying is the main cause of the shortage at his gas stations, where he said a three-day supply of gas was wiped out in less than a day. Now, he is waiting to hear from his supplier if he will be able to restock. But he said as of Wednesday there is no indication of when that will happen.
“Panic has created more shortage than anything. If people would just sit back and wait, we wouldn't have these issues,” Sheikh said.
The shortage and the accompanying run on gas in the area was caused by a May 7 ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline system. The attack halted 2.5 million barrels per day of fuel shipments travelling from U.S. Gulf Coast oil refineries to consumers in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast states, including Virginia.
As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, 11 states and Washington D.C. were reporting gas outages and 42% of all Virginia gas stations were out of fuel, according to the GasBuddy gas station-finder app.
The Exxon near the Ashland subdivision along Va. 234 ran out of gas Tuesday but was resupplied early Wednesday morning. By about 1 p.m., however, supplies were already running thin, according to an employee named Anna who declined to give her last name.
The regular-grade unleaded had sold out, as had the mid-grade. That left only the highest-price premium gas left available. Still, the motorists streamed in. An employee was dispatched to the parking lot to help direct traffic, Anna said.
“It’s not going to last much longer with this kind of traffic coming through,” she said.
The station was hoping to get yet another shipment, but Anna said she wasn’t sure if it would come Wednesday or Thursday morning. In the meantime, she urged residents to only get gas if they needed it immediately and not to bring extra containers to stock up just in case, as there really is no need.
“There is no reason to be buying more than you absolutely need,” she said. “If you don’t need gas today, please, please, please don’t get it. It puts our employees in a dangerous situation to be out there directing traffic.
“Just stay calm and be kind to each other,” she added.
At Wi-Not Stop’s 13 gas stations in Prince William and Manassas gas supplies were had also temporarily run out – and then were resupplied – on both Tuesday and Wednesday. A company employee at the local company’s corporate office who declined to give her name said supply is available, but trucks are having a hard time keeping up with the demand.
“We are able to get allocation, it’s just that [supply trucks] are trying to be everywhere at one time,” she said.
State and federal officials are taking action to address the shortage. Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order Tuesday evening declaring a state of emergency in Virginia to address gasoline supply disruptions in the commonwealth.
The order allows state agencies to issue emergency fuel waivers, provides increased flexibility and funding for state and local governments to ensure adequate fuel supply and temporarily loosens state regulations to make it easier to get fuel to where it needs to go.
So far, gas shortages have not impacted Prince William County government services or the county school division, officials said.
County Executive Chris Martino said in an email that the county government has several days of fuel on hand and is working with their primary and alternate fuel suppliers to ensure there is no interruption of fuel for public safety responses and other essential county services.
"We are aware that several commercial fuel stations are out of gasoline, and we encourage the community to only fill up their vehicles when needed in an effort to reduce strain on fuel suppliers and deliveries," Martino said.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, VA-10, who represents parts of Prince William and Loudoun counties, said she is closely monitoring the impacts of the cyberattack and would continue working with state and federal partners “to ensure the pipeline supply is restored as soon as possible.”
Wexton urged Virginians to remain calm and only buy gas when necessary.
“There are some stations in Virginia which have run out of fuel, but there is enough supply in the commonwealth to meet our needs right now. Panic-buying is entirely unnecessary under the current circumstances and will only cause worsening shortage issues,” Wexton said.
