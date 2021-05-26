Some county workers get a raise due to rising minimum wage

More than 70 Prince William County government and school employees received a pay raise after the state’s minimum wage increased from $7.25 an hour to $9.50 an hour on May 1, including some warehouse, recreation and office workers.
Among county government employees, 71 employees with title “recreation associate” received a pay increase. Recreation associates monitor games, practices, and events to ensure compliance with code of conduct and perform reception and concession duties, according to the county’s job listings.
Prince William County school employees working as summer temporary warehouse and clerical workers also received a pay increase from $9 and $9.25 an hour to $9.50 an hour, and the pay rate rose for the classroom portion of bus driver training. But no estimate of the total number of employees impacted is currently available, said Diana Gulotta, school division spokeswoman.
City of Manassas recreation attendants who work at the city’s pools also received a pay increase. Manassas City Human Resources Director Darla Hicks said in an email that those positions typically start at minimum wage and the city provides increases with each year those employees return.
In the City of Manassas Park, 15 employees received an hourly pay increase, including seven lifeguards, three recreation employees, three grounds aides and two seasonal cashier workers, according to City of Manassas Park Human Resources Manager Valerie Dingler.
The Virginia minimum wage increased for the first time since 2009 on May 1. It was the first of several planned increases that could bring the minimum wage gradually to $15 on January 1, 2026. The plan was adopted by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020 and scheduled for its first increase on January 1, 2021. Gov. Ralph Northam amended the bill to delay the increase to May 1, 2021, to allow employers additional time to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virginia's hourly minimum wage is set to increase to $11 on January 1, 2022, and $12 on January 1, 2023. Under the new law, the Virginia General Assembly will meet in 2024 to decide whether to reenact the minimum wage increase to $13.50 on January 1, 2025, and $15 on January 1, 2026.
Currently, 29 states and Washington D.C. have hourly minimum wages higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, according to the National Conference of State Legislators.
