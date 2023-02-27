Chandler, Arizona, on the southeastern edge of Phoenix with a population of 280,000, may be the national poster child for data center noise. In 2014, its residents began complaining of droning from a million-square-foot data center there, and that made the local news.
But in 2019, The Atlantic magazine put the problem on the national map with a lengthy article about the data center noise and its potential health effects.
Although the data center complex, CyrusOne, had already begun swaddling its air-conditioning equipment to quiet the noise, residents remained concerned because more data centers were in the pipeline. So, as protest swelled, the city adopted a new ordinance in January targeting the data center din.
Now a company wanting to build a data center in Chandler must hold two meetings with nearby residents to describe their noise mitigation plans. They must pay a noise liaison officer to field complaints. And they must hire an acoustics consultant to measure the noise in the neighborhood before the center is built. When the center is up and running, the noise may not push the neighborhood’s sound level above what already existed.
The noise in Chandler, it turns out, has reverberated far eastward. In August 2021, Warrenton resident Steve Wojcik cited Chandler’s problems at a town council meeting as a warning of what residents might experience if a data center is built there. No one paid much attention then, but 18 months later the council is struggling to write conditions into a permit to control the noise from the Amazon Web Services data center that was approved Feb. 14.
Meanwhile, Prince William County has set out to revise its noise ordinance, as its residents and officials try to get AWS to quiet a four-building complex near the Great Oak subdivision outside Manassas. The supervisors are slated to vote on Tuesday, Feb. 28 on a proposal to remove exemptions for nighttime air-conditioning equipment for one year.
Noise experts say both jurisdictions might want to look at what others are doing. Approaches differ somewhat, but they share a basic theme: making the centers quiet enough so that residents won’t hear the nonstop noise.
Chandler’s zoning administrator, Kevin Mayo, who designed the new ordinance, said in an interview that significant noise attenuation can be achieved in several ways. Since heard noise decreases as the source moves farther away, setbacks are key. Building design, such as putting the noise emitters where the building blocks the noise, is another. A third answer is muffling devices, such as acoustic blankets and screening walls.
“I’m confident they can get there,” he said.
In recent years, the city of Niagara Falls, New York, was plagued by noise from bitcoin mining. The heavy users of electricity were attracted to the city’s cheap hydroelectric power. But their massive fans created a constant drone that upset nearby residents.
“My home was invaded by noise,” Bryan Maacks said at a public hearing. “It has changed my life. It is constant, 24 hours a day. I’m here for myself and my mental health.”
As in Chandler, Niagara officials were caught off guard, as the bitcoin industry had sprung up quickly. We have “no method of establishing the way in which this industry can operate," Mayor Robert Restaino said during a public meeting last fall.
Last Sept. 8, the city passed an ordinance aimed at bitcoin shops, data centers and marijuana growers, all of which run cooling machinery night and day. The ordinance restricts the plants to industrial and business park zones and limits their noise to 50 decibels during the day and 45 at night.
Writing ordinances to deal with data center noise is relatively new, said Les Blomberg, director of the Noise Pollution Clearinghouse, a nonprofit based in Montpelier, Vermont. But he and Eric Zwerling, who runs the Rutgers University Noise Technical Assistance Center, said it can be done.
“You can solve the problem with technology,” Blomberg said. “Think of how loud an unmuffled car is. And think about how quiet a muffled car is.”
Data center noise is unique in that it is not so much its loudness that is an irritant as its constancy. Measurements taken since last summer at Great Oak, a subdivision south of Manassas plagued by noise from a cluster of Amazon centers, showed that about half the time the noise was below the county daytime limit of 60 decibels. But residents say the constant drone, especially at night, causes anxiety and deprives them of sleep. Some health studies back up their complaints.
Amazon has been working to muffle its cooling equipment with acoustic shrouds and plans to replace all its rooftop fans by September. In the meantime, says Dale Browne, president of the Great Oak Homeowners Association, the noise has lost its peaks, but continues to violate county limits, especially at night.
Blomberg noted that typical noise limits are focused on transient noise and “not on the 24/7 drone that invades your house.” People say noise of 55 to 65 decibels (the range of Prince William’s noise ordinance limit) is no louder than human conversation, he said, “but it’s like having a conversation with someone you don’t want to have, all the time. That’s the thing; there’s no escaping it.”
Prince William’s ordinance limits noise in residential areas to 60 decibels in the day and 55 at night. It exempts noise from air conditioning, but the county may change that. Stanley Martin Homes, which wants to build up to 14 data centers within 600 feet of housing off Devlin Road, submitted proffers on Jan. 31 agreeing to those limits and promising even to cut its noise levels by three more decibels if it were found to emit a monotonous tone.
Last week, Stanley Martin pulled its rezoning application for the Devlin Technology Park from the board of supervisors' March 7 agenda, when the board was slated to take a final vote. Truett Young, Stanley Martin's vice president for land acquisition in Northern Virginia, said the company needs more time to work on its data center plan.
Warrenton’s ordinance is more complicated, with different day- and night-time limits in eight frequency bands. It has been called antiquated, but it is similar to the noise codes of New Jersey and several large cities. For the proposed Amazon data center, it would allow noise, depending on the frequency, of up to 62 decibels during the day and 57 at night. Those limits assume that the data center will emit a monotonous tone.
One solution could be to write an ordinance that penalizes the duration of noise. Alameda, California, regulates noise based not only on decibel level, but also its time length. The longer the noise continues, the quieter it must be. But Blomberg said such an ordinance requires a police officer to stay in place as long as an hour to measure noise duration. “It makes sense, but it’s not enforceable,” he said.
The better solution, he said – as in Chandler and Niagara Falls – is to require emitters of nonstop noise to be especially quiet. “It’s not unreasonable to choose a night level of 45 decibels,” Blomberg said, and a daytime limit of 50.
The Chandler ordinance would seem to achieve the same thing, as Mayo said the ambient noise near data-center locations typically runs between 45 and 50 decibels.
However, Zwerling noted that noise is circumstantial: “If you had 50 decibels worth of data center noise, but you were fairly close to a major highway, you'd never hear it. If on the other hand, it was a quiet winter night and you're nowhere near a highway, it would be the only thing you hear.”
In Warrenton, that sounds like Dave Winn’s problem. He lives just west of town, north of Old Waterloo Road, about a mile south of the Warrenton Training Center, where one data center is operating and at least two more are under construction.
Winn said what he hears depends on the ambient noise and the wind, “but it’s very evident at night.”
“Now we simply can’t sleep with the windows open anymore, because all you hear is the drone at the data center.”
In winter, he said, with the leaves off the trees, “I go to the corner of my house in my sunroom, and I read for a couple hours every morning. And now as I'm reading, I hear the data center drone in my ear with the windows closed, and you cannot escape it.”
Reach Peter Cary at news@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.