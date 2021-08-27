SOL passing rates drop locally, across Va. – a result officials blame on pandemic disruptions

Passing rates on last school year’s Virginia Standards of Learning tests were down significantly across the state – as well as in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park -- a result state and local officials say was expected given the pandemic’s unprecedented impacts on student learning during the last two school years.
The test results for the 2020-21 school year, released Thursday, show steep declines in passing rates on reading, mathematics and science tests. Locally, passing rates plummeted between 7 and 44 percentage points compared to the last time students took the tests, which was two years ago at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
In Prince William County, students beat the statewide passing rates in reading and science and tied the statewide passing rate on math tests.
In Prince William, 72% of students passed the state’s grade level reading tests, while 54% passed the math tests and 57% passed the science tests. Statewide, 69% of students passed their reading tests, while 54% passed their math and science tests.
But despite that bright spot, both Prince William County Superintendent LaTanya McDade and School Board Chairman Babur Lateef (at large) said the results are an indication of how much ground must be made up this school year and in years to come as a result of learning losses due to the pandemic, which kept local schools closed to all but a few students from March to December 2020. Younger grades began trickling back into classes two days a week in November, while older grade levels did not return for in-person learning until February 2021.
Lateef praised teachers’ efforts during what he called “incredibly challenging” circumstances and said the SOL results “validate our teachers efforts and how great they are,” noting higher SOL passing rates during past school years.
But Lateef, a strong advocate of in-person learning who pushed to return students to schools on a faster timeline than now-retired Superintendent Steven Walts initially recommended also said the test results reflect the shortcomings of virtual instruction.
“If there’s any fault, it’s the pandemic’s fault,” Lateef said in an Aug. 26 interview. “But virtual [instruction] is an utterly inadequate way to teach our young people. Our kids have to be back in school.”
All Virginia school divisions were required to offer five-day-a-week, in-person learning this school year, according to a law passed by the Virginia General Assembly that stipulated schools must completely reopen to all students while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidance for schools.
In a statement released by the school division Thursday, McDade called the results “a clarion call to reinvigorate our focus on serving students and delivering on their academic and social well-being needs.”
“The results of the spring SOL reaffirmed what we already believed, the pandemic has significantly impacted our students’ learning, and further widened achievement gaps in our student populations,” McDade said.
During an interview on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 23, McDade said the school division would use the SOL results as a benchmark as schools implement their recovery plans. The school division recently laid out a plan for the $88 million it expects to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. A detailed spending plan for the money has yet to be released, but the school division says 78% of the money – or about $72 million -- will be spent directly on addressing learning loss over the next three years.
Part of the money will fund extra teachers’ aides and tutors, which McDade said would offer “high dosage” tutoring to help students get caught up.
In a news release, the Virginia Department of Education noted SOL testing was different during the pandemic and that comparing the results to previous years’ scores would be “inappropriate.”
For one thing, many fewer students took the tests last year because they had to be taken inside school buildings, and many parents opted out of the tests. In a typical year, about 99% of students take the SOLs, whereas last spring only about 75% took the reading tests, 78% took math tests and 80% took science tests, according to a VDOE news release.
Also, students are typically allowed to retake SOL tests if they fail their first attempt by a small margin, an accommodation that usually results in a 5% boost in passing rates. There were no retakes last year.
The tests results will not be used for accreditation purposes. All schools will maintain the rating “accreditation waived” as they did during the 2020-21 school year, the VDOE said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
