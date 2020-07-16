Across Prince William County, just a handful of neighborhood pools have opened during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The few that have reopened have a lot of rules, including staying in the zone.
That’s the solution the Lake Ridge Parks and Recreation Association devised for Canterbury Woods, one of the two pools the homeowners' association opened for recreational swimming this summer.
Lake Ridge, in eastern Prince William, usually operates five pools for residents each summer.
The Ridgewood Pool is open to lap swimming with reservations and no visitor passes. The Canterbury Woods pool is open for “swim zones” of groups of up to 10 people, also with reservations, no visitor passes. As long as they are Lake Ridge residents, people can swim together in a zone.
“They both seem to be opening fairly smoothly,” said Ike Mutu, general manager of the Lake Ridge Parks and Recreation Association.
“Pretty much every single lap lane is full every single day,” Mutu said. “So far, the interest is high, and people are using it. It’s strong and consistent.
“Everyone is calling and asking how [we] are doing it,” he said.
Residents must register a day in advance online. When they arrive, they must sign a waiver. The Canterbury Woods pool is divided into about 10 sections separated by pool-lane ropes. Swimmers can reserve a zone for one hour.
That was OK for a group of women who had met regularly at Lake Ridge pools for an informal water aerobics class for at least 11 years. They tried out the pool last week and said they would be back.
“It works very well,” said Linda Rasmussen, the instructor.
“We play and have fun,” said Joyce Castro.
When they learned the pools were initially closed for the season, the women said they were disappointed.
“A lot of us, at our age, our knees aren’t what they used to be,” Rasmussen said. “This is a really, really good exercise for us.”
They said it was great that they could exercise, social distance and socialize.
Another nearby association, Westridge, opened its pool facility July 1. Its lane pool is available by reservation only for one hour and 45 minutes. No visitor passes allowed.
On July 15, the lounge pool will also open with reservations. Thirty people are allowed in the lane pool and 20 in the lounge pool at a time.
Aside from association pools, there don’t seem to be many public pools open for swimming in Prince William County despite the fact that summer is in full swing and temperatures are soaring.
All of Prince William County’s outdoor pools at Birchdale, Graham Park, Hammill Mill and Veterans Park are all closed. The county’s two indoor pools remain closed, too.
Both the Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center and the Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center closed in March. They will remain closed through Aug. 21 to allow the county’s summer day camp programs enough indoor space to maintain small group sizes and social distancing.
The Prince William County Public Schools Aquatic Center at Colgan High School closed until further notice on March 15.
If you live in Montclair, all three beaches – Beaver, Dolphin and West – on Lake Montclair are open with lifeguards from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
And then there’s the Freedom Aquatics and Fitness center on the George Mason University’s Manassas campus, which is open at 30% capacity for members with lots of requirements and no guest passes.
The facility’s phone line was not answered recently. Instead, the message suggested a referral to its website, which contained information about recent changes as well as new memberships. There was no word, however, on whether they were accepting new members.
For those without access to an open pool, it may time for other ideas. Maybe a slip-and-slide in the backyard.
Reach Aileen Streng at news@fauquier.com
