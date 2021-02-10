Miss the snow yet? More is on the way beginning at about 5 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Along with much of Northern Virginia, Prince William County is under a winter storm advisory that will remain in effect from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow accumulation of between 1 to 3 inches is expected. The snow is expected to begin falling between 5 and 7 p.m. tonight but flurries were already appearing in eastern Prince William at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The winter storm advisory warns of slippery road conditions that could affect the afternoon and evening commute. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.
“When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury,” the weather service says.
