When he was just 7 years old, Manassas native Bill Crisp found his first snake and took it home, which terrified his mother. Because he enjoyed observing it, he also took it to school, which similarly did not go over well. Crisp returned the snake to the wild, where he knew it should be, but that chance encounter sparked a lifelong passion for snake conservation.
Now, Crisp lives in Bristow and works as a technology consultant for a global consulting firm. In his spare time, Crisp provides “snake support” to local residents as a wildlife conservationist, reptile enthusiast and educator. Crisp is one of the founders of K2C Wildlife Encounters, which he runs with partners Bonnie Keller and Mark Khosravi, two veteran science teachers, and a recent addition, Kelly Greer, a retired endangered species biologist.
K2C is a nonprofit that came together a few years ago as a way to share the partners’ vast knowledge about snakes with neighbors and to make people more comfortable -- or at least less anxious -- when encountering snakes.
All four are nuisance wildlife control operators licensed by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, meaning Crisp and his K2C partners can legally remove and relocate snakes.
All have limited availability, but unlike commercial pest-control agencies, they keep their fees intentionally low, just enough to cover expenses for licenses, insurance, travel and other costs. It’s something Crisp says he does out of “a love and passion for these animals ... within our communities in Prince William County.”
Crisp said he first identified a need for what he calls “snake support” years ago when he began seeing posts on NextDoor and Facebook asking questions about snakes and snake identifications that were filled with misinformation. Worse yet, people often “chimed in with wrong information,” he said.
Crisp responded by posting correct information about snakes in online forums. He then started providing his personal cell number to strangers for on-demand snake identifications via text. Next came video chatting with people as he walked them through identifying and removing snakes from their decks and landscaping.
Crisp said he now receives two to three texts a day requesting snake identification or answers to other questions regarding snakes discovered in and around local residents’ homes.
Crisp has removed and relocated 38 snakes locally in just the last two months, including three copperheads. Two of the venomous snakes were found in a stacked firewood pile near a children’s play set in a backyard in Warrenton. The homeowner had recently been bitten by a copperhead he accidentally stepped on in his yard. As soon as he got out of the hospital, he contacted Crisp and asked him to check his property.
Crisp said that whenever he handles copperheads, he always wears protective gear, is hyper aware and takes his time. He has never been bitten by one, even though he and the others at K2C removed 60 copperheads from residences and yards last year.
Crisp has been bitten by non-venomous snakes hundreds of times and specifically black racers tend to sink their fangs into him because they do not like to be handled.
Racers “have the biggest attitude in the world and will bite you,” he said, adding that he has seen black racers more frequently this year than in years past.
When he makes house calls to petrified homeowners to find and remove a snake from a basement, laundry room or deck, the physical removal of the snake is only part of what Crisp does. He also aims to educate homeowners about the snakes he removes and to help them understand why and how they got there. Most discussions last 25 to 35 minutes, and afterward, people tend to be less intimidated and eventually less panicked, which Crisp says is his reward for doing this work.
Crisp said he has talked down homeowners brought to tears by a snake, including those who have yelled down to him from a different floor because they couldn’t bring themselves within the line of sight of the snake and even those who were so panicked that they called the police.
Sometimes, snake encounters go horribly wrong.
Crisp said he was brokenhearted to learn this past weekend that his K2C partners discovered an Eastern ratsnake that had been stomped in the head and tightly tied up in a black trash bag while still alive.
Crisp said the ratsnake was deliberately attacked because the person who found it didn’t know what to do and called K2C after the damage had already been inflicted.
Crisp said Keller drove the non-venomous snake from Prince William County to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce for surgery and medical care.
In an email to the Prince William Times, Dr. Jen Riley of the wildlife center said the snake suffered “multiple lacerations, a torn jugular vein, a hole in the esophagus through the neck and a tear in the trachea that nearly caused him to drown in blood and suffocate.”
While they are doing everything they can for the ratsnake, his chances of survival are “quite low,” Riley said.
The abuse of the ratsnake has been reported to authorities. Riley said the entire wildlife center staff was quite emotional “over this case [because] ratsnakes are so gentle and so important to our environment and public health, yet people do things like this.”
It’s exactly this type of unnecessary snake encounter that Crisp and his partners at K2C work to prevent through a combination of wildlife education and removal, Crisp said.
“Education is key” because providing the public with “knowledge about these amazing creatures will reduce the chances of this happening,” he said.
In Prince William County, there are only two venomous snakes: Eastern copperheads and timber rattlesnakes. There are 16 more harmless snakes, including the Eastern ratsnake like the one mentioned above, according to the Virginia Herpetological Society.
Over the years, Crisp has relocated near 200 snakes -- including copperheads -- in Prince William County, mainly from within customers’ homes. They are appearing near homes with greater frequency, he says, as a result of local development.
“I think the habitat is being completely destroyed for everything, and that’s why folks are encountering snakes on a more daily basis this time of year,” he said.
Local residents who have never had trouble with mice are experiencing problems with field mice for the first time as a result of construction sites nearby “stirring up the mice that are in the ground.”
“So, the mice go into people’s homes and that’s attracting snakes into the houses,” he explained. Because of this, Crisp said it’s even more urgent to teach people how to coexist with wild snakes to avoid snake bites as well as intentional injuries to snakes. To do that, he also holds live snake identification and training sessions focusing on local native snake species for free or by donation. So far, more than 300 people have attended such training sessions, he said.
Crisp said he especially tries to reach people who are “scared to death” of snakes to ease their anxiety. He also aims to change the hearts of those who are “just against snakes” by exposing them to snakes and explaining snake behaviors.
Crisp said he recently won over a person who commented on social media that “the only good snake is a dead snake.” The person came to one of his classes and by the end of the evening was holding a cornsnake and had completely changed his attitude. Crisp said he felt “awesome” because he got through to one person and that person may get through to another, and so on.
While Crisp has worked with all kinds of snakes, he said he’s spent the last 10 years learning about our local snake species and how they play a key role in our environment. His goal is to help the community become more comfortable around wild snakes so they can be enjoyed by future generations, one conversation at a time.
Contact K2C at https://www.k2cwildlife.com/home or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/K2CWildlife.
Learn more about the snakes native to Prince William at the Virginia Herpetological Society website.
