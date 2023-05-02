An adult Eastern ratsnake that slithered its way into a traffic-signal control box – likely in search of a bird’s nest – cut off power to the traffic lights at a busy Manassas intersection during rush hour Monday morning, snarling traffic for about 45 minutes.
A call reporting that the traffic lights were out at Sudley Manor Drive and Prince William Parkway came in at 8:46 a.m. on Monday, May 1, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Officers responded quickly and began directing traffic. When Crash Investigator J. Lewton and a Virginia Department of Transportation technician opened the electrical box to investigate, they immediately saw something move inside the box, Carr said Tuesday morning.
“Once the box was open, it was just a second or two before they saw the snake moving around the wires in the box,” she said.
That’s when they called Prince William Animal Control. Officer B. White responded and carefully removed the ratsnake, which was not harmed, and “rehoused” it in a more suitable area nearby within applicable regulations, Carr said.
Once the snake was removed, the VDOT technician discovered the snake had slithered across two breaker switches, turning them off. All that had to be done was reset the switches to get the traffic lights operational again, Carr said.
Adult ratsnakes are sizable, averaging about four to five feet in length. While there was no damage to the wiring or hardware inside the signal box, it “smelled pretty bad” when it was opened, and there was evidence of a bird’s nest and feces, Carr said.
The nest likely was “a huge reason the snake was attracted into that box,” said Bonnie Keller, a herpetologist with K2C Wildlife Encounters, LLC, a wildlife control group based in Prince William County.
Keller said birds, especially grackles, “often build nests in those types of places,” and the ratsnake would have gone into the box in search of a good meal, she said.
Eastern ratsnakes are native to the area, are nonvenomous and are “harmless snakes that are very good at pest control,” Keller said.
They “are very curious snakes and tend to explore small spaces, possibly looking for shelter during the rain,” she said.
Carr said the traffic lights were back on within an hour, and that no accidents were reported during that time.
“Most of rush hour was done by then. It could have been a lot worse,” she said.
When traffic signals are not working because of a power outage or some other problem (perhaps a hungry snake?) drivers should treat them as a stop sign and use extreme caution before proceeding, Lewton said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
