Prince William County Animal Control Officer B. White removed the ratsnake from the signal control box and rehomed it nearby. The snake was unharmed.

This adult Eastern ratsnake slithered into a traffic-signal control box at Sudley Manor Road and Prince William Parkway, snarling traffic for about 45 minutes Monday, May 1. 
Prince William County police crash investigator J. Lewton investigates the malfunctioning traffic signal box where a stuck ratsnake was found Monday, May 1.
