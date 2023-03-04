Improperly discarded smoking materials were to blame in a second fire in Prince William County in as many days. This time, a fire that began on a back deck displaced three adults from their Manassas home.
Firefighters were called to the 7000 block of Dublin Drive in the Sudley area at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, March 3. They arrived to find a home with smoke and flames showing in the rear, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
No one was injured, but the home sustained extensive damage, Smolsky said in a news release.
A county building official declared the home unsafe to occupy. The Red Cross responded to assist the three adults displaced by the blaze.
The fire marshal’s office determined the fire was ignited by smoking materials that were improperly discarded on the back deck, the release said.
Fire and rescue officials stress that smoking materials should never be tossed in or around combustible materials and should always be thrown away with water, the release said.
“During extreme drought conditions or periods of low humidity, business owners and homeowners should consider keeping mulch moist by watering,” Smolsky said.
