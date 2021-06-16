Smaller ‘Mill at Occoquan’ gets mixed reviews during town council public hearing

The Occoquan Town Council held a public hearing Tuesday on a scaled-down version of the proposed Mill at Occoquan development. Only a few residents spoke out about the project, and their views were fairly split between strong support and vehement opposition.
The Mill at Occoquan is a mixed-use project of residential and commercial uses on about 1 acre of waterfront property along the Occoquan River near the end of Mill Street. The area is now home to older retail buildings and a dry dock.
The project’s developer, Kevin Sills, of Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Investments, had proposed a seven-story building with 80 condominiums, about 3,000 square feet of retail space and a 10,000-square-foot restaurant. It also would have had on the top floor an observation deck with about and 3,000 more square feet of restaurant space, both of which would have been open to the public.
The current design is the project's seventh version.
As revised, the building would hold only 52 condominiums on six stories. The change would reduce the overall average height to 55 feet with the first two levels, devoted to parking, built mostly underground. Sills is looking for a special exception approval to exceed the town’s height limit of 35 feet.
The revised design would still have a restaurant and some retail space on the ground floor, a total of 6,442 square feet. The smaller building would also allow for the normal amount of setback from the sidewalk. The developer is no longer asking for an exception to the setback requirement.
The project would still include a 350-foot riverwalk that would be open to the public along with a paddleboard ramp.
During the public hearing, reaident Rick Torres spoke about the tax benefits to the town. “I spend all my money in the town and I imagine the new residents would, too. This could be a catalyst for the town and get people to invest from the inside. I love this town. I do believe this could be a positive asset to the town.”
“From what I see, this project is clearly detrimental to the character of Occoquan,” said resident Lisa Terry.
“This monstrosity dwarfs the buildings on either side of it. If you look at it from the river, it looks like a drab concrete block," she said. "This project is going to exacerbate the [parking] problem as well as add a multitude of others. Why not build something that meets the aesthetics of Occoquan?”
Resident Amy Barnes said she was concerned about the impact to adjacent properties “which will occur when the pile-driving happens.”
Sills had originally planned to buy the 263-year-old Rockledge Mansion to use part of the property as well as an adjacent lot on Ellicott Street to build a 156-space parking garage. Since the smaller building will have reduced restaurant space, Sills has put his plan to buy Rockledge Mansion on hold.
Many folks consider the Town of Occoquan in the east and Old Town Manassas to the west to be…
Still, Lance Houghton, who owns the mansion, as his parents did before him, said he still supports the project.
“My family bridges a bit of the time between the past and the present,” Houghton said. “You have before you the notion of compromise. Everyone is going to have to give a little bit to get a little bit. I do think in the sum total of things, we have been offered enough mitigating items to be willing to accept them and approve them. It’s no secret that I am for this project.”
After listening to presentations, councilmembers asked several questions about specifics of the plan, including parking.
The town’s zoning ordinance calls for two parking spaces for each one-bedroom unit and three for each two-bedroom unit. For the Mill at Occoquan, that would total 157 spaces. Sills is offering 2.8 parking spaces for a two-bedroom unit for a total of 142 spaces.
“It’s not nearly as far off as you think,” said town engineer Bruce Reese.
Sills said he is still making adjustments to the parking areas and could gain spots with compact parking spaces.
Councilman Eliot Perkins spoke about the importance of the retail and restaurant space in the building. “Part of what makes that building live, from a community perspective, is the retail space,” he said.
“The height has been the most talked about part of this,” Perkins said.
Sills said removing the top floor and observation deck lowered the height by about 12 to 14 feet.
“There have been multiple formal and informal meetings regarding this project,” Councilwoman Jenn Loges said to Sills. “I do hope and encourage you to take that feedback to heart.”
The town council did not take a final vote on the project and a date for that vote has not been announced.
