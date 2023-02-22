Forest Park had a regular season that defied the record books, winning their first boys basketball district title since the school opened in 2000.
With high hopes for the postseason, the Bruins were on the ropes in Tuesday’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinal, trailing Gainesville by double digits deep into the third quarter.
But Forest Park fought back with the ultimate counterpunch, a 26-0 avalanche to prevail 68-63 at home.
“We were sleeping in the first half,” said Forest Park coach Mak Dogbatse. “Second half is when we were able to play some defense, get everybody in. We go as well as [6-foot-7, 250-pound big man] Brandon [Edozie] goes, and if one of the best players in the region picked up three fouls in the first half, it’s hard trying to take a lead on that.”
Trailing 48-35 in the third, Forest Park went on a 9-0 run, bringing them within 48-44 with eight minutes to go. To open the fourth, they scored 17 straight points, not allowing a Cardinals’ basket until under a minute left to play.
Forest Park (17-8) advanced to meet Freedom-Woodbridge (13-8) in the region semis with the winner earning a berth in the Class 6 quarterfinals and playing the Patriot-Potomac winner for the region title on Friday.
Gainesville finished 17-8 in its second year, leaving coach Justin Powers elated.
“We're trying to win and form a positive culture and habits for the future. So, I think this year was important. Last year, we only won seven games. This year, we won 17. Last year, finished last, this year third. So, we see the progression,” Powers said.
Forest Park won the Cardinal District’s top seed after tying perennial power Potomac for first at 10-2, with the Bruins getting No. 1 because they swept the Panthers.
In their first-ever meeting with Gainesville of the Cedar Run District, the Bruins hoped to slow the Cardinals’ heavy 3-point shooting attack, specifically junior sharpshooter Grant Polk.
“We put Roman (Hendrix) back on him when Jaiden McLendon Parker picked up his fourth foul. He did a great job making sure to get underneath of them and getting him off the 3-point line, making him have to shoot tough shots,” Dogbatse said.
Gainesville nailed three 3-pointers in their first four shots in opening a 17-13 lead after the first quarter, then moved ahead 30-18 as Polk hit two threes and scored 10 points in the second quarter. The Cardinals ended the quarter making four of the last five buckets to take a 39-26 lead into halftime.
Trailing by 13 points in an elimination game, Forest Park needed a spark.
“We had a little speech at halftime. We don't want this to be our last game of the season, so we had to pick it up,” senior Winston Raford said.
Dogbatse’s message in the locker room was short, but straight to the point.
“Got to wake up, they got to wake up. I said they wanted it more than them,” Dogbatse said. “You guys are not talking. You're not playing defense.”
Down 48-35, Forest Park went on a 9-0 run starting with sophomore Brandon Edozie’s putback and ending with senior Azaan Sheikh’s three from the right corner, cutting the deficit to 48-44.
With Gainesville going almost 11 minutes without a point, Forest Park forged ahead 50-48 on points from sophomore Ethan Josiah Salvatierra and Raford, who hit a free throw then a three from the left corner for the Bruins’ first lead.
Between Edozie, Raford and Salvatierra, Forest Park scored 11 more unanswered to cap the 26-0 run. “Our kids wanted to play defense. They started playing defense,” Dogbatse said.
Salvatierra led the Bruins with 18, while Raford had 15, Roman Hendrix 10, Jaiden McLendon Parker eight, and Edozie seven.
For the Cardinals, Polk hit four threes and had 18. Trevor Moody scored 14 and Sean Panjsheeri 10.
