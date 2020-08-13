A portion of Telegraph Road near Prince William Parkway is closed due to a sinkhole apparently caused by a water main valve failure, according to Prince William County officials.
The road is closed in the vicinity of 14005 Telegraph Road, according to the county’s emergency management website. The area is the site of the new Home2Suites by Hilton hotel.
The incident involves a 14-inch water main and will take six to 10 hours to repair according to Prince William County Deputy Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The sinkhole is the third to occur in the Prince William area in the last two days. On Wednesday morning, a sinkhole on Moseby Court in Manassas Park stranded about 400 residents of Moseby Ridge subdivision for hours until a temporary road could be built to provide an alternate entrance and exit from the neighborhood.
Earlier on Thursday, a sinkhole opened on Orlando Road near Dawson Creek in Brentsville. That sinkhole is located on a private road and is affecting two residences, Smolsky said.
