Torrential rains in the area early Wednesday morning resulted in a large sinkhole in the Mosby Ridge neighborhood in Manassas Park that has residents blocked in their neighborhood this morning, according to Manassas Park police.
About 400 people live in the area. Moseby Court has been comprised and collapsed. Moseby Drive is the only way in and out of the neighborhood.
Public works representatives are on the scene assessing the situation, according to a Manassas Park police.
The roadway is one of at least four that have been closed due to flooding and heavy rains overnight. Areas of Manassas and northwestern Prince William County remain under a flood warning this morning until 11:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
According to news reports, an officer on patrol in the Mosby Ridge area just after 4 a.m. noticed a downed tree and flooding on the roadway. The officer then realized that the downed tree was caused by flooding, and the road had been compromised.
Police said a nearby creek washed the roadway out, according to WUSA9, which had a crew on the scene early Wednesday morning.
Some residents’ cars parked along Mosby Drive had to be towed out of the area. One vehicle was washed downstream due to heavy floods; no one was in the vehicle, the news report said.
Other closures
At 7:19 a.m., flash flooding was reported on Lee Highway near Sudley Road near the Manassas National Battlefield.
“Several vehicles were trapped in swift moving, rising water,” according to the National Weather Service.
It’s not immediately clear if there were any injuries.
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, flooding had also closed roads at Groveton Road and Lee Highway, also near the Manassas National Battlefield, and at Rolling Road and Glen Court in the Stonewall Acres subdivision off Sudley Road, according to Prince William County emergency management officials.
Flash flooding will affect areas along Youngs Branch near the Manassas National Battlefield, the weather service warning says.
Officials are warning motorists not to drive through high water. “Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the warning states.
This is a developing news story. Please stay with Prince William Times for updates.
