Sikh Center of Virginia OK’d for major expansion on Buckhall Road

  • Updated
Photo_News_Sikh Center_rendering.png

An artist's rendering of a new, expanded Sikh Center of Virginia planned along Buckhall Road outside Manassas. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors unanimously approved a special use permit for the expansion on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

 submitted

The Sikh Center of Virginia can move forward with plans to expand its current facility outside Manassas by more than five times its current size following unanimous approval Tuesday from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. 

location of Sikh Center of Virginia

The Sikh Center of Virginia received county approval on Tuesday, Jan. 18 for a major expansion of its existing facility on Buckhall Road.

The Sikh Center of Virginia was formed in 2009 and is located just outside Manassas at 8015 Buckhall Road near the intersection of Lake Jackson Drive, less than a mile from Prince William Parkway.

County supervisors approved a special use permit that will allow the facility to grow from its current 6,800 square feet to approximately 36,000 square feet. The capacity of the existing building is 245, according to county documents.

The new building will include a new 325-seat assembly space, residences for three priests, a two-story main hall, a dining area, Sunday school classrooms for up to 30 students, a 1-acre organic garden and a Nishan Sahib, which is like a flagpole, at the main entrance, according to plans approved by the county board. 

There was little discussion from county supervisors before the special use permit’s approval. No one spoke either for or against the expansion during public comment time 

Sikhism is a religion and philosophy founded in the Punjab region of India in the late 15th century. There are an estimated 25 to 30 million Sikhs in the world, and more than 500,000 Sikhs are estimated to live in the United States. 

Every Sikh place of worship has a kitchen and community dining area where anyone attending the congregation can eat vegetarian food cooked on-site.  

The Sikh Center of Virginia is the only Sikh temple in Prince William County.  

Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com 

 

