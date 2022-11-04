With less than a week until Election Day, the Prince William Office of Elections spent the last two days reworking its election officer assignments at about one-third of the county’s 103 polling places after a judge ordered the office to comply with the local Republican Committee’s demand for partisan parity among the head officers at each precinct.

In a Wednesday, Nov. 2 ruling, retired Judge Thomas Horne sided with the Prince William County Republican Committee in a lawsuit it filed against Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen and the Prince William County Electoral Board.

The party argued that Olsen and the board broke the law by failing to ensure that the chief and assistant chief election officers at each polling place were evenly split between the parties.

In response, Olsen and the electoral board contend they “doubled” the overall number of Republican election officers working the polls on Tuesday as a result of a targeted mailers sent over the summer. But they said they assigned chief and assistant chiefs based on workers' experience with prior elections in an effort to ensure a smooth process on Election Day.

The local GOP Committee filed its lawsuit late last month after a heated Oct. 7 electoral board meeting during which Olsen and Electoral Board Secretary Keith Scarborough sparred with Republican Committee Chair Denny Daugherty over Daugherty’s efforts to replace head election officers about 30 polling places so that each would have a Republican chief or assistant chief.

The GOP Committee's lawsuit stated the the party's research into the voting records of election officers assigned to represent Republicans revealed that several had participated in past Democratic primaries. Virginia does not register voters according to political parties but keeps a record of voters’ participation in party primaries, which can be accessed for a fee from the Virginia Department of Elections.

In oral arguments on Tuesday, Nov. 1, an attorney for Olsen and the electoral board argued that the law says partisan parity should be the goal whenever “practicable,” but that assigning Republicans to serve as either chiefs or assistant chiefs at every Prince William precinct is not practicable because there are not enough Republican elections officers with sufficient experience to fill those roles and not enough time to train more.

But Horne ruled in the GOP’s favor, noting that the law is clear that the parties are charged by law with nominating people to fill the chief and assistant chief slots.

"The General Assembly has identified the manner of selection of the officers of election. That selection method is predicated upon the participation of political parties in the process," Horne wrote.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson, a former state delegate from Woodbridge, said Olsen and the electoral board of “violated state law by denying Republicans equal opportunity to participate in the electoral process." Anderson called Horne’s ruling “an important legal victory.”

“The court correctly ruled that the Prince William County Elections Office may not exclude Republicans from both chief and assistant chief positions in any precinct, and each precinct will now have one officer that represents each party,” Anderson’s statement said.

To comply with Horne’s ruling, the Office of Elections has demoted several chiefs and assistant chiefs since Tuesday and has replaced them with specific workers nominated by the Prince William County Republican Committee, Olsen said in an interview with the Prince William Times Thursday.

All of the GOP nominees have worked at least one election. But collectively, the replacements have fewer years of experience than the originally assigned chiefs and assistant chiefs, Olsen said.

“The 31 chiefs and assistant chiefs being replaced have 350 combined elections of experience, while the 32 officers replacing them have only 24 combined elections worked,” Olsen said in a statement. “We hope those experienced officers will assist and help develop these new precinct leaders.”

The office is holding a special refresher training for the newly assigned chiefs and assistant chiefs on Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, it’s also contending with resignations from some demoted chiefs and assistant chiefs who are angry over the situation. About six have quit “out of frustration,” Olsen said.

Olsen also pushed back on Anderson’s assertion that he and the elections office sought to “exclude Republicans” from the chief and assistant chief slots.

“Painting our office as trying to ‘exclude’ anyone is inaccurate,” Olsen’s statement said. “We recruited more than 200 new Republican officers through direct mail recruitment this year while the party recruited less than 40 new officers. Inclusion is clearly our goal.”

Since 2020, the Prince William Office of Election has doubled its Republican election officer ranks and boosted the number of Republican chief election officers by more than 20% and assistant chiefs by more than 80%. By comparison, the local GOP committee recruited an additional 40, Olsen said.

In total, the office recruited 1,100 workers to staff the polls for Tuesday’s election. The group is comprised of 399 Democrats, 402 Republicans and about 300 nonaffiliated voters. The county had just 201 Republican election officers in 2020, Olsen said.

Olsen further noted that neither party had been involved in nominating people to work as election officers in Prince William County "in decades."

Workers generally volunteer on their own and self-identify as Republicans, Democrats or independents. Further, because no discussion of party politics is allowed at the polls, the partisan affiliation was not previously an issue. Olsen called it “a hole” in state law that the law requires election offices to fill election officer ranks with party nominees when the parties haven’t offered them.

The lawsuit also comes at a time of heightened tensions around the election process in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s false statements about fraud in the 2020 election, which have been repeated by some Republican elected officials and candidates.

Olsen announced Oct. 7 he plans to resign from his post after the election due to the stress the GOP is placing on himself and his staff. Olsen has been on the job for only about a year and was hired after former registrar Michele White was asked to resign in early 2021.

White has since been criminally charged in connection with her actions during the 2020 election. But Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office is declining to disclose exactly what White allegedly did to prompt the charges, which were handed down by a grand jury about two years after the 2020 election.

Despite the lawsuit and the last-minute staffing changes, Olsen said the office of elections is “very well prepared” for Election Day.

“People should have a good experience” when they go to vote if they haven’t already, Olsen said. “I don’t want people to not have confidence in the voting process when they go out.”

