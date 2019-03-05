Prince William County has the second-largest school division in Virginia. But its school board pay – at $12,000 annually for members and $13,100 for chairman – is on par with that of divisions less than one-quarter its size.
What’s more, the county school board hasn’t upped its salary in 19 years. Is it time for a raise?
Superintendent Steven Walts thinks so. Tucked into the school division’s $1.1 billion operating budget for the 2019-2020 school year is a proposal to raise school board members’ salaries to $26,020 a year and the chairman’s pay to $29,040 a year.
During a Feb. 27 school board budget work session, Walts explained how he arrived at the new amount. It’s equal to what the school board members would be making in fiscal year 2020 if they’d given themselves raises matching those they granted teachers and staff over the past 19 years.
Teachers and staff raises varied during those years from 4 percent to 1 percent to “zero,” Walts said.
So, while the school board members would effectively receive a 116-percent raise over their current salary under Walts’ proposal, the amount is equal to what they might be earning if they received the same raises they awarded to teachers and staff over the years, Walts said.
Despite the explanation, school board members seemed taken aback by the proposed amount. A few laughed. No one uttered a word in agreement.
Walts, however, responded to their reactions by saying Virginia’s largest school division -- Fairfax County – pays its school board members even more.
Fairfax County School Board members made $32,000 last year, while its chairman was paid $34,000. Fairfax pays its school board members the most of any county in the state, according to information obtained from the Virginia School Board Association.
“Sometimes, I find it a bit interesting that we’re constantly compared to Fairfax, but when it comes to things that involve money … We want to have everything just like Fairfax,” he continued. “Except the money piece. Well I’ll tell you, this is substantially less than board members make there.”
School board pay in Northern Virginia
|NOVA counties/cities
|Board member pay
|Board chairman pay
|enrollment
|Fairfax County
|$32,000
|$34,000
|187,830
|Arlington County
|$25,000
|$27,000
|27,434
|Loudoun County
|$20,000
|$22,000
|82,238
|Alexandria City
|$15,000
|$17,000
|15,968
|Fauquier County
|$12,000
|$14,400
|11,189
|Stafford County
|$12,000
|$13,200
|29,485
|Prince William County
|$12,000
|$13,100
|90,876
|City of Manassas
|$7,100
|$6,000
|7,723
|City of Falls Church
|$3,600
|$6,000
|2,621
|City of Manassas Park
|$3,000
|$3,500
|3,724
Across the state, school board pay is as low as $0 in Lynchburg City schools, which have an enrollment of about 8,000 students, and $150 a year in Galax City, which counts 1,321 students.
Several school divisions pay their school boards less than $10,000 a year. But eight school divisions with fewer students than are enrolled in Prince William County schools pay their school board members more. They include: Alexandria City, Arlington County, Chesterfield County, Hampton City, Henrico County, Loudoun County, Newport News City and Roanoke County.
Walts also noted that this would be the third time he’s proposed raises for school board members since he became superintendent 13 years ago. According to Virginia law, elected school boards and boards of supervisors can only approve raises in election years. The raises cannot go into effect until after the newly elected board members take office.
In effect, that means if the school board decides to grant its members a raise, they might not personally benefit unless they are re-elected in November.
School board members won’t have to decide on the raises until they pass a final spending plan at the end of the month.
The school board will hold two more work sessions on the budget -- on Thursday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 13 -- before taking a final vote on the school division budget and capital improvement plan on Wednesday, March 20.
So far, members have been reluctant to comment on the proposed raises. Only School Board member Gil Trenum (Brentsville) returned an email seeking comment on the raises. Trenum, who is not running for re-election this November, said he is not likely to vote in favor of the idea.
“I have always voted against raises for school board members,” he wrote. “I don't expect that to change this year.”
School Board Chairman Babur Lateef, in an interview after Walts first presented his budget Feb. 6, said he had not yet decided whether he would vote in favor of the school board raises. But Lateef said he felt it’s important that the job pay a reasonable salary to attract well qualified candidates.
“Compared to Fairfax, I don’t think it’s unreasonable,” Lateef said of the raises. “I don’t think it’s unreasonable for school board members to get paid on par with surrounding counties.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(1) comment
New Jersey, the pay for SB members is $0
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.