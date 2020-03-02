A Dumfries man was being held without bond Monday in connection with a shooting in Montclair early Sunday that left a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
Officers responded to a home on the 15700 block of Cranberry Court in Montclair, at 1:05 a.m. Sunday, March 1.
The victim, a 27-year-old woman had been shot in the abdomen by an male acquaintance after an altercation that escalated, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
During the encounter, family members intervened when the man brandished a firearm and pointed the weapon towards the victim. The altercation continued, and the man fired a
round, striking the victim in the abdomen, Carr said in a news release.
The family members were able to separate the gun from the man and contacted police.
The victim was flown to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Responding officers immediately detained the man and secured the firearm, Carr said.
The man reported minor injuries sustained during the initial family intervention, Carr said.
Walter Alvin Baskerville, 36, of 4071 Yellow Stone Loop, in Dumfries, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the incident, Carr said in the news release.
Baskerville was being held without bond in advance of an April 2 court date, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.