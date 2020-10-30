Two elderly people are dead in connection with a shooting at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center Friday morning, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred at about 9:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, on the fourth floor. Medical personnel immediately called 911 after hearing the incident, Capt. Elizabeth Scott, spokeswoman for the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, said in a Facebook post.
“The incident is isolated to a patient room where there are two victims. The preliminary investigation reveals there is no danger to any patients, staff or citizens,” the post said.
The two deceased elderly individuals in the room and appear to be related. Their identity is being withheld until the next-to-kin can be notified, Scott said.
