The Prince William County Service Authority is investigating the cause of a sewer overflow its staff discovered Thursday morning near the Belmont Sewage Pumping Station on Dabney Road in Woodbridge near Marumsco Creek.
The overflow was discovered at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, during a routine staff inspection. The service authority has since stopped the overflow and cleaned the site, according to spokesman Kip Hanley.
Service Authority staff discovered that sewage had percolated through the openings in four sanitary sewer manholes. The amount of sewage that subsequently reached Marumsco Creek has also not yet been determined, Hanley said.
The Service Authority reported the incident to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and has collected samples for water-quality testing both upstream and downstream of the overflow site. The Service Authority has also posted notification signs at the site in both English and Spanish.
Hanley said the overflow lasted for less than a day before it was discovered.
A sanitary sewer overflow is an overflow of untreated or partially treated sewage from a sanitary sewer system. Occasionally, a sanitary sewer overflow can occur, resulting in the release of raw sewage from the system before it reaches a wastewater treatment plant, according to the Service Authority website.
The Prince William County Service Authority averages two or fewer sewage overflows per year for each 1,000 miles of sewer mains in their systems, its website says.
