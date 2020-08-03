Dale City, Lake Ridge, Lorton, Montclair and Stafford are among the areas under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
At 3:37 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Spotsylvania near Aquia Creek to near Popes Creek, moving north at 25 miles per hour, the weather service said.
Hazards associated with the storm include scattered winds with damaging gusts up to 60 mph, the weather service said.
Winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall, which could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles, the weather service warns.
Roadways may become blocked by downed trees, and localized power outages are possible.
Residents in the line of the storms should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
