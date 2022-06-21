Seven Prince William County students were recently named 2022 National Merit Scholarship winners. The students were chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 semifinalists and are scored among the top 1% of the nation’s high school seniors on qualifying tests, according to Prince William County schools.
This year’s National Merit Scholarship Program competition began in October 2020 when the awardees were high school juniors and took the PSAT/NMSQT, which serves as an initial screen of students eligible for the national contest.
The highest-scoring participants in each state, representing fewer than 1% percent of the nation’s high school seniors, were named semifinalists in each state, according to a school division news release.
The student honored with National Merit Scholarships include: Iqra Ahmad, of Osbourn Park High School and The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park; Ritika K. Bawa, of Patriot High School; Saahas Gowda, of Battlefield High School; Raj D. Joshi, of Battlefield High School and The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park; Melanie J. Rosado, of Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School; Jasjeet Singh Sandhu, of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology; and Aatish Sethi, of Battlefield High School and The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park.
Sethi won a National Merit Truist Scholarship, a corporate-based National Merit Scholarship, the release said.
Each of the students won $2,500 National Merit Scholarships in conjunction with the honor.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation is an independent nonprofit that was established in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program.
The majority of National Merit Scholarships offered each year are underwritten by some 400 independent corporate and college sponsors that support NMSC’s efforts to honor the nation’s scholastically talented youth and encourage academic excellence at all levels of education, the release said.
