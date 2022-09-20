Flu season is fast approaching. Again this year, with COVID-19 still an issue in the community, doctors and public health officials say it’s critical to get a flu shot.
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center will host a free drive-thru flu shot event while supplies last at Christ Chapel, 13909 Smoketown Road, Woodbridge, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This is a first-come, first-served event.
This free event is available for adults, 18 years of age and older. The public must wear a mask and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at all times, according to an event press release.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting a flu vaccine is an essential part of protecting your health and your family’s health every year. Flu symptoms are very similar to those of COVID-19. Both viruses are more severe for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.
As part of Sentara’s commitment to keeping our communities safe, all Sentara employees, volunteers, and non-employed partners are required to receive a flu shot each year to help protect the communities it serves, the release said.
Drug stores and pharmacies are also offering flu shots, generally covered by insurance. Sentara patients can schedule an appointment online and visit their primary care office for a flu shot.
For more information, visit http://www.sentara.com/flushotswoodbridge or to schedule an appointment with a Sentara Medical Group provider, visit http://www.sentara.com/getcarenow.
