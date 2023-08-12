The Back-to-School Community Health & Wellness Expo, happening today at Freedom High School, will offer free backpacks filled with school supplies, games, entertainment, food boxes, giveaways and helpful information for families and kids from a wide-range of community partners.
In addition, the Sentara Family Health Connection Mobile Clinic will be on hand on to help families with their primary care health needs, according to an event news release.
The Community Health & Wellness Expo will take place today, Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Freedom High School is located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road, Woodbridge.
The event is an expansion from the 2022 Back-To-School community event, which drew more than 2,500 people and involved about 40 sponsors. This year, the foundation and Sentara held events in both Manassas and Woodbridge. The Manassas event was held at Unity Braxton Middle School on Friday, Aug. 11.
The 2022 event distributed 1,000 backpacks, 400 food boxes and countless resources from community partners to families in Prince William County.
“The Prince William County Community Foundation’s mission is to ensure children are prepared to return to school with the necessary vaccines, oral health and school supplies needed to have a successful school year,” Vanessa Gattis, president of the Prince William County Community Foundation, said in the news release.
Sentara Health is sponsoring the Prince William County Community Foundation’s 2023 Back-to-School Community Event by contributing $25,000 through its Sentara Cares initiative, the release said.
“At Sentara, we’re working to ensure that all members of our communities have access to resources they need to live healthy lives – and we want to make sure all children are prepared to succeed in the new school year, and we look forward to meeting families in the community,” said Jeff Joyner, president of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
The event is free and open to children and parents in Prince William County.
