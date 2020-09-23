Flu season is fast approaching, and this year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors say it’s critical to get a flu shot.
That’s why Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is hosting a free, drive-thru flu shot event at Christ Chapel, 13909 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge, on Saturday, Oct. 17. Free shots will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies run out, according to a Sentara press release.
"Patients will receive a flu shot without ever leaving the comfort of their vehicle,” the release said.
Face masks are required. The shots are available to anyone over the age of 18.
“Health experts warn that 200,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States already, another respiratory illness could increase the chances of residents catching both diseases at once,” the release said. “In addition, flu symptoms are very similar to those of COVID-19. Both viruses are more severe for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.”
Getting a flu shot to prevent the flu will allow healthcare professionals to better manage the COVID-19 pandemic, save thousands of lives and preserve health care resources, the release said
Drugstores and pharmacies are also offering flu shots, generally covered by insurance.
